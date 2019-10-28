Sudan: Sheikh Idris Informed On Security Situations in Red Sea

Port Sudan — Member of the Soveriegn Council, Hassan Sheikh Idris was briefed on level of services in the Red Sea State.

The member of the Sovereign Council who was on hours-long visit to the state was reassured during a meeting with the government of the Red State and the state security committee in Port Sudan of stability of security and health situations as well as issues of electricity and water.

Sheikh Idris also inspected the Port Sudan's new power generation station which came to standstill due to lack of funding.

He criticized in press statements Port Sudan city dependence on electricity supply from floating generation station (Turkish barge) as erroneous policies that should corrected by depending on sustainable energy sources as Port Sudan city is the Sudan gateway for the world and lifeline of Sudan economy.

Wali of the Red Sea State, Maj. Gen. Hafiz Al-Taj pointed to importance of visit of the member of the Sovereign Council to get acquainted with the state issues in order to mobilize federal support for addressing issues of the Red Sea State.