Namibia: Top Wrestlers in Action At Windhoek

28 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

The Windhoek Showgrounds was a hive of activity on Saturday with more than 100 wrestlers competing at the Windhoek Wrestling Club tournament.

The tournament saw children competing in various age group categories from the age of five up to under 19 level, while six clubs were represented, namely Windhoek Wrestling Club (WWC) and the After Care Centre from Windhoek; Keetmanshoop Wrestling Club (KWC), Otjiwarongo Wrestling Club (OWC), Swakopmund Wrestling Club (SWC) and Judah Wrestling Club (JWC) from Okahandja.

The After Care Centre was the overall winner of the tournament with 113 points, followed by WWC (105), KWC (37), SWC (32), JWC (30) and OWC (17).

JW Visagie from WWC won the wrestler of the tournament award.

Several Namibian national wrestlers were also in action like Devin Bernhard, who won gold in the u73kg category, Kevin Fleermuis who won gold in the u66kg category, and Festus Asino, who won gold in the u60kg category. Asino is also the current African Cadet champion after winning the title at the African championships in Tunisia earlier this year.

The Namibian National Wrestling Championships will be held on 23 November, after which a Namibian team will be selected top compete at the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying event which will be held in Marrakesh, Morocco in February next year.

