South Africa: Felicity Huffman Released From Prison After 11 Days Behind Bars

Cape Town — Felicity Huffman was released from prison on Friday, 25 October after spending 11 days behind bars.

Channel24 earlier this month reported that the Desperate Housewives actress would serve a two-week prison term for her role in a college admissions scam in which she paid a bribe to help her daughter gain admission to a prestigious university.

Felicity turned herself in on Tuesday, 15 October at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, about 55 km east of San Francisco.

According to online sources it's standard policy to allow inmates due out on weekends to instead leave on Fridays.

The Oscar nominee, who is married to actor William H. Macy, was the first of more than 30 parents sentenced in an elaborate and wide-ranging scam to help children of the elite secure places in top US colleges.

Felicity was also fined $30 000 and pleaded guilty in May during a tearful court appearance to paying $15 000 to boost her daughter's SAT college entrance exam score.

Compiled by Herman Eloff.

Source: Channel24