Sudan NGOs Call for Commission for the Rights of the Child

Khartoum — A number of organisations and activists working in the field of childcare in Sudan have demanded that the Sudan government establish a Commission for the Rights of the Child as a matter of priority.

In an open memorandum to Sudan's Prime Minister and Minister of Social Welfare, the organisations and activists demand a commission to coordinate between the institutions of the executive branch to include the rights of the child as a priority for the government in the areas of economic and social development.

The organisations demand an immediate response to violations that occur against children, to create an environment that protects children's rights and protects them from all forms of violation.

The memorandum demands that there must be technical and financial support for childcare programmes to protect children and strengthen the monitoring and evaluation system.

The memorandum also called for the annulment of the apparent contradictions between the Child Act of 2010 and other national legislation and laws.