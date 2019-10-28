Sudan: Rebel Leader El Hilu - 'There Are New People in Khartoum'

Kauda — The head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction (SPLM-N El Hilu) in South Kordofan, Abdelaziz El Hilu, has voiced his optimism about the ruling Sovereign Council after it authorised a UN World Food Programme (WFP) visit to Kauda in Sudan's Nuba Mountains last week.

During a public speech at the SPLM-N stronghold in Kauda on Wednesday, El Hilu said that by allowing the visit of the WFP's Executive Director David Beasly to the area, the Sovereign Council was "sending a strong message in building trust between the armed movement and the government".

'The permission given to the WFP confirms that the old mentality of the ousted regime of Al Bashir has gone with him and there are new people in Khartoum... ' - Abdelaziz El Hilu

El Hilu stated that the permission given to the WFP "confirms that the old mentality of the ousted regime of Al Bashir has gone with him and there are new people in Khartoum."

He said that the government's announcement of a ceasefire was a strong message to build confidence between the two parties to achieve peace; such peace requires hard work and seriousness from the government. He also hailed the Juba negotiations reached an agreement on a roadmap for peace negotiations concerning South Kordofan.as a successful initiative.

WFP Kauda visit

At an October 23 session in Khartoum, Sudan's Council of Ministers granted permission for the WFP to visit the Nuba Mountains for the first time in nine years. The Council was also briefed on the state of peace negotiations with the armed movements.

In a press conference after the meeting, Sudan's Minister of Culture and Information, Feisal Mohamed Saleh, said the measure comes within the framework of facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to all citizens in all areas of Sudan.