Namibia: Suspected Mandrax Dealer Arrested At Grootfontein

27 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

OTJIWARONGO - A 36-year-old man was arrested on Friday after he was allegedly found in possession of 90 mandrax tablets at his house at Gootfontein's Blikkiesdorp informal settlement.

The drugs are estimated at a street value of N$ 11 000.

Namibian Police's spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa region, inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa on Saturday that the suspect was arrested after a tip-off from members of the public.

"We received information about his dealings during our normal street patrols, and upon arrival at his house, we found the drugs and more than N$ 7 800 suspected to be proceeds of the drugs, which were confiscated," she explained.

She said the money will be used as an exhibit in court.

The man is expected to appear in the Grootfontein Magistrate's Court on charges of possession and/or dealing in drugs on Monday.

Police investigations in the matter continue. - Nampa.

