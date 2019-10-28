South Africa: Wanted Suspects Among Nearly 1 000 Arrested in Gauteng Weekend Operations

Nearly 1 000 people were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend for a string of serious offences, including murder, attempted murder, rape and robbery.

The arrests were made in targeted operations, which included roadbloacks, raids, the tracing of wanted suspects, tip-offs and stop-and-search operations, the SA Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

"Over 489 were arrested in Tshwane by the integrated law enforcement agencies."

"Furthermore, intelligence-driven operations yielded positive results in Johannesburg where more than 200 suspects were arrested for crimes [including] assault, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of drugs," the SAPS said.

In Ekurhuleni and on the West Rand, more than 300 arrests were made for offences that include house robbery, rape, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, assault and attempted murder.

"As police are intensifying operations to deal with serious and violent crimes, members of the community are commended for taking charge by reporting crime as it happens," the SAPS said.

