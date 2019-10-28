South Africa: Wanted Suspects Among Nearly 1 000 Arrested in Gauteng Weekend Operations

28 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Nearly 1 000 people were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend for a string of serious offences, including murder, attempted murder, rape and robbery.

The arrests were made in targeted operations, which included roadbloacks, raids, the tracing of wanted suspects, tip-offs and stop-and-search operations, the SA Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

"Over 489 were arrested in Tshwane by the integrated law enforcement agencies."

"Furthermore, intelligence-driven operations yielded positive results in Johannesburg where more than 200 suspects were arrested for crimes [including] assault, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of drugs," the SAPS said.

In Ekurhuleni and on the West Rand, more than 300 arrests were made for offences that include house robbery, rape, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, assault and attempted murder.

"As police are intensifying operations to deal with serious and violent crimes, members of the community are commended for taking charge by reporting crime as it happens," the SAPS said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.