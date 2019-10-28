South Africa: Boks Surge Past All Blacks in World Rugby Rankings

28 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — The Springboks have moved up to second place in the latest World Rugby rankings.

This follows the completion of the past weekend's Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

England's 19-7 win over New Zealand saw them surge to the top, while South Africa's 19-16 win over Wales saw them move up a spot into second, with the All Blacks dropping from first to third and Wales moving down a spot to fourth.

Saturday's final between South Africa and England will determine which of the two nations finish the year as the world's top-ranked team.

New Zealand will face Wales in Friday's third place playoff and this match will also have an impact on the rankings.

The World Cup final is scheduled for Yokohama Stadium at 11:00 (SA time) on Saturday, while the Friday's bronze final will be played at Tokyo Stadium, also at 11:00 (SA time).

Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings: 1. England 92.29 2. South Africa 90.71 3. New Zealand 89.924. Wales 87.215. Ireland 84.456. Australia 81.907. France 80.888. Japan 79.289. Scotland 79.2310. Argentina 78.3111. Fiji 76.2112. Italy 72.0413. Tonga 71.4414. Georgia 71.2615. Samoa 70.7216. Spain 68.1517. USA 68.1018. Uruguay 67.4119. Romania 66.6920. Russia 63.09 Others: 23. Namibia 61.0132. Kenya 52.5534. Zimbabwe 50.69

Source: Sport24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

