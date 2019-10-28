Sudan: Jaber Arrives El - Damazine to Participate in Harvest Celebrations

El-Damazine — Member of the Sovereign Council, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jaber accompanied by Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources and a number of directors of banks and federal institutions arrived in El-Damazine Sunday to take part in harvest celebrations to be organized at Al-Tadhamon Locality in Blue Nile State.

The federal delegation was received by Wali of the Blue Nile State, Maj. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim Abdul-Ghani.

Director-General of Ministry of Production and Economic Resources in Blue Nile , Yousif Sulieman , underscored completion of preparations for making the harvest season a success , stressing provision of laborers and fuel.

He added that preparations for harvest festival have been finalized and that participation of the f federal delegation was opportunity to finding solutions to challenges facing Production , especially roads , storage containers and localization of up-to-date agricultural technologies.

Sulieman further added that the federal delegation would address a mass rally at the state' s legislative council in El-Damazine as part of the delegation visit program to Blue Nile State.