Sudan: El-Sheikh Welcomes Arrival of SLM Delegation

27 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Leading figure and former chairman of the Sudanese Congress Party, Ibrahim El-Sheikh showed optimism over Sudan's bright future in after disappearance of the former regime and success of the first round of negotiations held in Juba, South Sudan State.

In an interview to SUNA , to be published later, El-Sheikh welcomed arrival of the SLM-Menawi faction, advanced delegation which led by Dr Gumaa Al-Wakeel, saying the visit was good initiative and great step towards peace direction and affirmation to occurrence of real change in Sudan.

He hoped that the Country would see more visits of delegations from the remaining members of other armed struggle movements.

He explained that the visit of SLM/A delegation came following initial deals signed in Juba between the government and Sudan Revolutionary Front(SRF) from one side and the government and SWPLM-N which led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hilo from the other, disclosing that the ground has been paved for transition towards achievement of comprehensive peace.

He expected that peace would be promptly attained in the coming round of talks , scheduled to be held on November 21 for the good climate now and good spirit that prevailed the parties was good for the first time since long time where agreements on cessation of hostilities , opening routes and release of prisoners of war were reached all of which, he elaborated, were necessary steps and measures for building and boosting confidence.

