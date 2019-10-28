Sudan: Hamdok - We Are Committed to Cooperate With the United Nations

The Prime Minister, Dr,Abdalla Hamdok affirmed Sudan commitment to expand horizons of cooperation with the UN , outlining priorities of the transitional government during the coming stage.

This came during meeting in his offices at Council of Ministers Sunday with the Deputy UN Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed who told reporters that the meeting tackled priorities of the transitional civilian government, stressing the international organization support to those priorities.

Amina said she came to Sudan on a two-day visit during which she will meet government officials and representatives of civil society organizations besides senior government women officials.

The UN official said she would pay visit to Darfur to inspect overall situations in the region.