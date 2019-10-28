South Africa: State Capture Inquiry - Former Free State Agriculture Dept Head to Continue Testimony

28 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Former Free State agriculture department head Peter Thabethe is expected back in the hot seat at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.

Thabethe will continue to testify about the Vrede dairy farm project at 10:00.

During his last appearance, Thabethe was unable to fully explain why he had allowed R29m to be removed from an account in the Estina dairy farm project before a full feasibility study could be completed , News24 reported.

Thabethe was grilled by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and evidence leader, advocate Leah Gcabashe SC, for allowing R29m of R30m to be removed from an account.

He told the commission that the department was told the R29m was being reserved for equipment that was yet to be manufactured for the project.

However, Zondo questioned why the money was removed at all if a detailed feasibility study had not yet been completed at that stage in 2012.

He said Thabethe, as a chief financial officer for the department, was responsible for the fact that R29m was removed from public coffers.

"What was the rush? Why not do a final study, finish properly and then start involving more money? You are putting public money at risk now."

Thabete responded and said there was no rush, saying he had a contractual obligation to complete the project.

"I was convinced there was no problem. I had a contract and those things were part of my contract.

"Delaying those would have not been part of my contract. I had to work within the time frames of my contract."

The project was meant to see 100 black emerging farmers receive five cows each as part of an empowerment scheme.Gifted to Estina in 2013 under a free 99-year lease by the provincial Department of Agriculture, the farm was one of the most controversial transactions between the Guptas and a government entity, News24 previously reported.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.