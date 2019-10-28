South Africa: Ten Years Later - the NHI Must Prioritise Sexual and Reproductive Health

28 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marion Stevens

Reproductive justice is a win-win situation where everyone benefits and a South Africa universal health coverage funding model should ensure this. By Health-e News.

Ten years ago, I wrote a column in the nurses' trade union journal (Denosa Nurses Update) unpacking the National Health Insurance (NHI) and what it means for sexual and reproductive health. In writing a take two, it's clear SA's health system is still struggling and we need to address the inequalities.

The NHI is a funding mechanism through which our health system will deliver universal health coverage. But the current health system and the manner in which it provides for our health is not sustainable -- corruption continues to plague the public and private sectors.

We're also beholden to donors, mostly US donors representing public and private foundations, who gag and prescribe what health services can be provided in a research project or clinic - and these services are often at odds with South Africa's legal and policy frameworks. For instance, the Gates Foundation will fund "family planning", but will have nothing to do with abortion. As such, health services don't talk to each other.

Gag rule influence

It's only recently, with the reimposition of a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

