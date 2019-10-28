Sudan Government and UN Hold Talks

Khartoum — Joint talks between the transitional government and the UN, co-chaired by the Deputy UN Secretary General, Amina Mohamad, and the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador Omer Bashir Manis were held Sunday at the Council of Ministers.

The talks covered ways of cooperation and extending of the UN assistances to Sudan for strengthening peace and sustainable development in the education, health, labor, social development, industry and trade fields.

The Deputy UN Secretary General and the accompanying delegation are visiting Sudan in response to an invitation extended by the Prime Minister.