Eritrea: Activities By Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, London, Mombasa, Kuwait, Roma and Israel have conducted various activities depicting their attachment with their homeland.

According to report, the Eritrean Ambassador to the European Union, Mr. Negassi Kassa conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals in Rotterdam on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments. Ambassador Negassi said that the new era unfolding in the region is the result of strong commitment and resilience of the Eritrean people and its leadership and called for strengthening participation.

Ambassador Negassi also gave extensive briefing on the investment opportunity in Eritrea and called on the nationals to take advantage of the opportunity being created.

Similarly, at a seminar the Eritrean Embassy in the United Kingdom and North Ireland conducted on 19 October to nationals in London called for strengthening organizational capacity and take advantage of the investment opportunity in the homeland.

Indicating that significant development programs are being conducted in Eritrea in congruent with the regional and global developments and cooperation, Mr. Tedros Goitom, head of Public and Community Affairs gave briefing on the investment opportunities in Eritrea.

Likewise, at a seminar conducted to Eritreans residing in Mombasa, Kenya, the Eritrean Ambassador to Kenya, Mr. Beyene Russom, said that Eritrea is conducting commendable diplomatic, political and economic engagements with the neighbor and regional countries view a view to strengthen cooperation and partnership.

Indicating that the Eritrean Government is working by designing development programs the equally benefit all nationals, Mr. Humed Yahya, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Kuwait, called on nation to take advantage of the opportunities.

Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, also conducted similar seminar on 20 October to Eritrean national residing in Rome.

At a seminar Mr. Solomon Kinfe, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Israel, conducted to members of the National Union of Eritrean Women in connection with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of uniopn, called for strengthening organizational capacity and contribution towards the national development drives.