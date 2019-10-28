Zimbabwe Has World Fastest Reforming Economy in 30 Years - Ncube

28 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube says the country has the fastest reforming economy in the world in the past 30 years.

He was speaking on the side lines of last Friday's anti-sanctions rally organised by government at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Ncube said the country's economy was reforming amid severe pressures from climatic conditions, sanctions and lack of external support.

The Treasury boss was responding to questions over claims by the US and European Union that their sanctions will only go when Zimbabwe goes through deliberate political and economic reform processes.

The EU, through its ambassador in Harare, has declared that no amount of holding galas, prayer sessions and marches would result in sanctions being scrapped without any reforms.

But Ncube felt this was unfair as the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government was instituting a lot of reforms under difficult circumstances.

"We are reforming. We have been the fastest reforming economy in the world in my view in 30 years," he said.

"I don't remember any economy that has reformed at the speed which we have reformed under severe pressure from Cyclone Idai and the drought which has not only affected agriculture but also power production," Ncube said.

He added: "So, we are reforming; look at what we have achieved. The surplus in one year and of course by year end, we will have a small deficit.

"We have introduced our own domestic currency in the same year without much external support. So, we have achieved a lot in terms of reforms.

"If we move to the legislative agenda, we have allowed the democratic processes to take place.

"And here we are, we have a new designed law coming as a replacement for POSA. Look at AIPPA, the same level of progress I am sure by year end, we will progress to repeal AIPPA with the right legislative measures and the list goes on.

"Look at the citizenship bill, the marriage bill and we are making a lot of progress on the legislative agenda. The President has introduced POLAD which brings all political parties to work together. So, there is space to dialogue."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.