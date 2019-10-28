South Africa: Boks Through to World Cup Final

27 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Springboks have secured a place in the Rugby World Cup final, as they bagged a 19-16 win over Wales in the second semi-final at International Stadium in Yokohama on Sunday.

The Boks will on 2 November 2019 face England -- who beat defending champs New Zealand 19-7 -- in the highly anticipated final.

Ahead of the crucial semi, President Cyril Ramaphosa had assured Springbok captain Siya Kolisi that the national rugby team would enjoy the support of all South Africans.

"I am so proud of you personally and of the team as well. You have done extremely well and I wish you well for the semi-final. You have 57 million South Africans behind you," the President said in a video call to the Springbok captain on Saturday morning.

"I really appreciate the support. Hopefully, we'll see you at the final," Kolisi responded.

The President also made a commitment he will attend the final to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy with Kolisi.

