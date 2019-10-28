South Africa: 12-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Shoots Baby Brother in Limpopo, Murder Case Opened

28 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

A 12-year-old boy is under investigation for murder after he allegedly found his father's gun in a bag at home and used it to shoot his three-year-old brother in Makgeng village, Polokwane, over the weekend.

The incident took place on Saturday.

In a statement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said the boy's father was not at home but that his mother heard the gunshot.

"The [boy] managed to access the firearm and somehow shot his younger brother. The mother was allegedly alerted by the gunshot sound and rushed to investigate. She then realised that the worst had happened," police said.

The child was rushed to a local clinic but died on arrival.

According to police, the father was a former security guard.

Police have confiscated the gun.

Appropriate steps must be taken against the father for keeping the firearm in contravention of the Firearms Control Act, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba said.

"I urge all lawful firearm owners to, at all times keep them in the locked safes to avoid unauthorised access," Ledwaba said.

The boy will go through processes that govern how children who are in conflict of the law are dealt with, police said, adding that probation officers had been called in to take the process forward while the investigation continues.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.