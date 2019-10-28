South Africa: Rassie Erasmus and His 'Lucky' White Shirt

28 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Rugby is not often a sport associated with superstitions, but Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus believes he has found a lucky matchday shirt!

The Boks beat Wales 19-16 in an incredibly tight semi-final on Sunday to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, where they will meet England in Yokohama on Saturday.

Erasmus' record as Bok coach now stands at 16 wins from 25 Test matches (64%), but he has lost just once in 2019 when South Africa went down to New Zealand in their tournament opener back on September 21.

On that day, Erasmus was sporting the white golf shirt that he had worn all year up until then, but when the Boks lost it was time for him to dive back into the wardrobe to find something different.

"Every time last year, since I started coaching and we lost a match, I changed my clothing," Erasmus explained after the semi-final.

"Last year, I had to change quite a lot because we lost quite a lot."

Erasmus is now sporting a more formal-looking white collared shirt, and he is hoping he has found the one.

"This year, I had to change it only once," he said.

"So, I'm hoping I can wear this until the end of the final. This is my lucky shirt so far."

In 2019 Erasmus has won 9 out of his 11 matches in charge (81%).

