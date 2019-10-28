South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Wishes Springboks Well for RWC Semi-Final

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Springbok captain Siya Kolisi that the national rugby team will enjoy the support of all South Africans in their Rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales tomorrow, Sunday 27 October 2019.

The game will be played in Yokohama, Japan, at 10h00 (GMT+2).

In a video call to the Springbok captain this morning, Saturday 26 October 2019, the President said: "I am so proud of you personally and of the team as well.

"You have done extremely well and I wish you well for the semi-final. You have 57 million South Africans behind you."

Siya Kolisi said: "I really appreciate the support. Hopefully, we'll see you at the final."

The President responded: "I'm coming to the final to lift the (Webb Ellis) Trophy with you. Book me a ticket for the final. Give it your very best and know you are doing it for all of us. Strength to all of you."

Issued by: The Presidency