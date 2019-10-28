South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Wishes Springboks Well for RWC Semi-Final

26 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Springbok captain Siya Kolisi that the national rugby team will enjoy the support of all South Africans in their Rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales tomorrow, Sunday 27 October 2019.

The game will be played in Yokohama, Japan, at 10h00 (GMT+2).

In a video call to the Springbok captain this morning, Saturday 26 October 2019, the President said: "I am so proud of you personally and of the team as well.

"You have done extremely well and I wish you well for the semi-final. You have 57 million South Africans behind you."

Siya Kolisi said: "I really appreciate the support. Hopefully, we'll see you at the final."

The President responded: "I'm coming to the final to lift the (Webb Ellis) Trophy with you. Book me a ticket for the final. Give it your very best and know you are doing it for all of us. Strength to all of you."

Issued by: The Presidency

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.