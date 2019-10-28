Ghana: 'Play Girl', 'Secret Lady' to Thrill Punters ... in Today's Homowo Race Series

The 3rd Day of the Homowo Race Meeting is set for today at the Race Course near Borteyman Junction on the Tema-Accra motorway as horse owners and top jockeys challenge each other for bragging rights.

The 1st and 2nd Day of the Meeting produced impressive performances in some of the divisions, especially the Novice Division where 'Jupiter' and 'Great Expectations' were locked at horns as to who is the best in the division.

'Play Girl' and 'Secret Lady' have also appears to have established a new rivalry.

Jaraa stable's Jockey Dennis Ahinakwa has vowed to ride 'Secret Lady' to defeat rival 'Play Girl' on any day and furlong.

That has forced 'Play Girl's' stable, the Bilal Stable, to make a "Winner takes all" proposition.

Similarly, Nuru Captain's stable which owns 'Jupiter' are also anticipating a fierce challenge from 'Great Expectation' from La Farm Gate stable after their latest dominance in the Novice Division in the absence of the promoted 'Chrome'.

However, Nuru Captain has insisted that, on a good day, 'Jupiter' would give 'Great Expectation' a fierce challenge.

These rivalries emerged from the 2nd Day of the Homowo Race Meeting which saw spectacular finishing and surprises which left punters on their feet yelling for their favourites.

The day was set agog with the first race dubbed the "Thriller of Race in Borteyman". This was when 'Chrome', the new sensation on the track was promoted from the Novice Division to join the ranks of Division 3B, 4A, 4B and 4C in a distance of 1400 meters (7 furlongs).

The bragging escalated when Jockey D. Ahinakwa, who on the 1st Day rode 'Chrome' in the Novice Division to win convincingly, decided to mount 'African Queen', who was also the winner in the 4C-3B division race on the 1st Day.

Jockey Joshua A. Mensah mounted 'Chrome' against D. Ahinakwa who won all the three races on the 1st Day.

When the horses came under the starter's order, the horsemanship coupled with the superiority of 'Chrome' was manifested, leaving 'African Queen' to the second spot, followed by 'Wiser' ridden by Moses Anum in a time of 1.56 seconds, ten seconds shy of the timing the same horse clocked over 6 furlongs last week.