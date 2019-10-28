Ghana: CAS Rejects Palmer's Injunction Request

26 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) yesterday dashed the hopes of leading FA presidential aspirant, Wilfred Osei Kweku (Palmer) and his followers when it rejected an application to put an injunction on the FA elective congress.

Palmer had petitioned CAS to halt the process until issues bordering on his disqualification to contest as a presidential aspirant was determined.

But the news of the rejection yesterday set minds and thoughts at ease and cleared the cloud of uncertainty that had engulfed the elections.

Palmer was disqualified by the Vetting Committee for breaching Article 33(5) (c) of the GFA General Regulations and Decision of the Ethics Committee dated December 13, 2017.

His petition, therefore, was to invoke the powers of the Switzerland base adjudicatory body to put the election on hold to be cleared and stand for election as president of the GFA.

But the CAS letter signed by the president of the Appeals Arbitration Division of CAS, Corinne Schmidhauser, rejected the request to pave the way for the elections.

It stated that "The application for provisional and conservatory measures filed by Wilfred Kweku Osei on October 14, 2019 in the matter CAS 2019/A/6517 Wilfred Kweku Osei v. Ghana Football Association is rejected."

"The costs of this Order shall be determined in the final award or in any other final disposition of this arbitration."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.