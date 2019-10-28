Ghana: CAS Rejects Palmer's Injunction Request

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) yesterday dashed the hopes of leading FA presidential aspirant, Wilfred Osei Kweku (Palmer) and his followers when it rejected an application to put an injunction on the FA elective congress.

Palmer had petitioned CAS to halt the process until issues bordering on his disqualification to contest as a presidential aspirant was determined.

But the news of the rejection yesterday set minds and thoughts at ease and cleared the cloud of uncertainty that had engulfed the elections.

Palmer was disqualified by the Vetting Committee for breaching Article 33(5) (c) of the GFA General Regulations and Decision of the Ethics Committee dated December 13, 2017.

His petition, therefore, was to invoke the powers of the Switzerland base adjudicatory body to put the election on hold to be cleared and stand for election as president of the GFA.

But the CAS letter signed by the president of the Appeals Arbitration Division of CAS, Corinne Schmidhauser, rejected the request to pave the way for the elections.

It stated that "The application for provisional and conservatory measures filed by Wilfred Kweku Osei on October 14, 2019 in the matter CAS 2019/A/6517 Wilfred Kweku Osei v. Ghana Football Association is rejected."

"The costs of this Order shall be determined in the final award or in any other final disposition of this arbitration."