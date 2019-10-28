Namibia: 'Swapo Only Party to Lead Country to Prosperity'

Vice president Nangolo Mbumba says the ruling Swapo party acknowledges that the nation is beset with challenges, despite the gains of independence.

Mbumba told a Swapo star rally at Khorixas on Saturday that the party acknowledges that more still needs to be done to address the challenges.

"We have been experiencing challenges as a nation, however, we (Swapo) are the only party that is best placed to overcome the current economic headwinds we are in now," Mbumba told the attendees.

Mbumba said since its formation, Swapo has been at the forefront of championing the fight against apartheid, and the unification of the nation after the end of colonialism.

He added that other achievements of the party include introducing broad based policies, programmes and projects that address inequality, poverty, unemployment and ignorance.

Mbumba said Swapo has implemented the necessary policies and strategies to respond and redirect their efforts towards economic recovery.

"As a party of the people, we present to you the electorate, a manifesto which outlines our achievements but also highlighting our challenges," Mbumba emphasised.

He said Swapo presents to the electorate a forward-looking document laid on the foundation of their rich past performances as they are gearing towards an 'inclusive development and shared prosperity'.

He said the hour of reckoning is upon the party, as they gear up to take part in the upcoming presidential and National Assembly elections .

The vice president said Swapo was ready to claim its stake in National and Presidential Elections slated for the end of November.

"We are vying for another five year term, for a new mandate to govern," Mbumba said to cheers from the crowd.

The vice president said the proposed construction of roads linking Uis, Khorixas, and Hentis Bay to the existing network, the upgrading of the hospital and construction of clinics and the aggressive electrification drive in the region were some of the achievements of the ruling party in the Kunene region.

On drought relief and water supply provision, Mbumba said the rehabilitation of boreholes, equipped with solar panels and drought relief intervention for humans and animals as well as the supply water tankers for vulnerable communities were other achievements of the Swapo party.