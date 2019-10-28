Eritrea: 4th Congress of NAEWDV Commences

Asmara — The National Association of the Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) is conducting its 4th Congress here in the Capital, Asmara, from 25 and 26 October.

At the opening ceremony in which senior Government and PFDJ officials, representatives of regional branches and invited guests took part, guest of honor, Ms. Luul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare gave an opening speech and stating that the event must be analyzed from the point of view that the event is the outcome of the heavy sacrifice the Eritrean people paid in realizing a free and prosperous nation as well as safeguarding its sovereignty.

Minister Luul went on to underline that the significance of the 4th Congress as it is being held at a new era unfolding, congratulated the Association for its achievement and expressed firm conviction that it will continue supporting the war disabled veterans become self-supportive and productive members of the society.

Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu, Chairman of NAEWDV on his part gave extensive briefing on the objective situation and challenges of the Association including the support being extended to members, initiatives being undertaken to improve the socio-economic status of the disabled, issues of female war disabled veterans, construction and infrastructural challenges as well as transportation problems among others.

At the occasion, representatives of the Eritrean National Association for the Blind, the Eritrean National Association for the Deaf and the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability of Eritrea delivered messages of solidarity.

The 4th Congress of NAEWDV is expected to discuss on the draft recommendation for amending the constitution of the Association, elect a central committee and adopt new resolutions and recommendations.

Established in 1993, the National Association of the Eritrean War Disabled Veterans aims to create opportunities to enable war disabled veterans become self-supportive and productive members of the society.