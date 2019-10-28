Sudan: Al-Taayeshi Says Arrival of SLM Delegation Is Victory of Peace

26 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Government welcomed arrival of a delegation of Sudan Liberation Movement which is led by Meni Arko Menawi in the country and considered return of the delegation to Sudan was part of ongoing peace process being sought in all fronts.

Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taayeshi said in a press conference held at Khartoum airport on Saturday upon arrival of the SLM delegation that arrival of the SLM delegation and the previous ones came within framework of change which took place in last December as what have been happened was fruit of struggle of all Sudanese with their different means of struggle, considering everyone contributed to change was part of heightening principles of change and achievement of the revolution demands.

He explained that peace was one of the revolution essential goals for opening way for the homeland depending on new bases.

Al-Taayeshi affirmed the government commitment to achieve comprehensive peace in the country , noting that arrival of this delegation was part of commitments of the two parties , the government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front(SRF), to principles of Juba Declaration and the deals followed the declaration, the political declaration and declaration on cessation of hostilities.

He said the march of peace was march of all people of Sudan , calling all components of people of Sudan to price of peace and to put it as to priority.

Al-Taayeshi expected that all delegations of the armed struggle movements arrived in the country would work alongside the Sudanese people to complete the march of change took place in December and to mobilize the society and its components to make peace a goal of all people.

He added that the country has become open according to a decision issued by the government on revising prisoners of war and political detainees , indicating that there was a committee working with the movement delegation to lift ban on lists of politicians and leaders of armed struggle movements.

The Member of the Sovereign Council said that such measure came to as affirmation to previous policies adopted by the government regarding general amnesty and annulment of political rulings issued by the defunct regime against symbols of the armed struggle in Sudan, political activists and political leaders abroad.

He affirmed there was no banned lists and any judicial and political verdicts against leaders, disclosing that the country is open for all its sons without conditions or exception, stressing the government commitment to protect others' right of expression and work for their ideas and visions.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.