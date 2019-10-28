Sudan: SLM Delegation Arrives in Khartoum

26 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Delegation from Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM)-Menawi Faction headed by Gumaa Al-Wakeel, Assistant of the Movement Chairman for Youth and Student Affairs arrived in Khartoum on Saturday.

The delegation was received by Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taayeshi , leading figures at Forces of Freedom and Change *FFC), Wagdi Salih, Al-Toam Hago and Ibrahim El-Sheikh and several leaders of the revolution.

Head of the Delegation, Al-Wakeel said in a press statement that SLM supports peace and that the have held arm not just for fighting but a means.

Al-Wakeel greeted youth and martyrs in Sudan since independence till now who managed to overthrow the defunct regime.

He said youth have liberated peace which was detained and liberated us too , stressing that the Movement supports a just trail and the ICC.

The Head of the SPLM delegation stated that they came to the country to support the revolutionary government because, he explained, it made a step forward.

Al-Wakeel unveiled that he was absent from the country for 14 14 years during which his mother died , saying he is happy with meeting his father and his ant today after a long time all that , he asserted, for sake of achievement of peace in Sudan.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.