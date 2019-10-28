South Africa: Vigilant Police Arrest Copper Suspect in Barkly West

press release

Office of the Provisional Commissioner Northern Cape

On Friday, 25 October 2019 the police in Barkly West held a random Vehicle Check Point (VCP) in the CBD. At about 10am police stopped and searched a white Isuzu Bakkie that was traveling from Kuruman en-route to Kimberley. Police found 140kg of copper inside the bakkie and arrested the 34-year-old male driver for possession of suspected stolen goods.

The estimated street value of the copper is R7500. Police also confiscated the Isuzu Bakkie as it was allegedly utilized in the commission of a crime. The suspect should be appearing in the Barkly West Magistrates Court soon. The investigation continues.