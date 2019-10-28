South Africa: Senior Officers Engage in Operation "Gijima Tsotsi", Cofimvaba Cluster

26 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
Office of the Provisional Commissioner Eastern Cape

Ngcobo Policing precinct was painted blue last night when senior police officers from various Clusters within the Province conveyed to assist in Crime prevention operations.

The disruptive operation led by Cofimvaba Cluster Commander Brigadier Nkombisa started on Friday 2019 October 25 at about 14:00 and concluded at 22:00 and Clusters that were involved were Elliot, Butterworth and OR Tambo District. Hot sport areas were targeted and were policed with the following successes:-

* Possession of unlicensed firearm and 26 live round of ammunition and one suspect arrested.

* TWO suspects were arrested in possession of dagga.

* Dangerous weapons were confiscated.

* 18 traffic fines were issued to the total amount of R1 1 100. 00.

At the end Cluster Commander acknowledged the commitment of the Station Commander

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

