South Africa: A 29-Year-Old Man Arrested After Shooting At a Restaurant

A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of business robbery and murder after three unknown gunmen stormed in a local restaurant at Savoy Complex in Mthatha yesterday at about 21h00.

It is alleged that the said suspects approached the cashiers' desk and pointed them with firearms and all the employees took cover in the restaurant. One of the suspects followed a waitress to a table where a 49 year old customer was seated and pointed the waitress.

A struggle ensued between the suspect and the customers who tried to rescue the waitress. A 49-year-old man was shot and killed by the suspect during that struggle. The other two suspects held the cashiers at gun point and managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of money.

The third suspect was arrested by the customers and disarmed. His 9mm Lugger pistol with serial number scratched and 12 rounds of ammunition were seized. He will be caused to appear before Mthatha Magistrate Court on Monday the 28 October 2019.

