Nigeria: Bauchi Governor Rallies Support for Tafawa Belawa's Family Over Wife's Death

28 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on people of the state to honour Balewa family by turning out enmass and attending the burial of Jummai Abubakar, wife of late Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

In a statement issued by Muntari Gidado, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Muhammed, described the death as a great loss, not only to her immediate family members , but to the people of the state and Nigeria in general.

He recalled the active participation and contributions of the late prime minister in the Nigeria project, especially his tremendous contributions and sacrifices in keeping Nigeria as one indivisible and united entity.

Muhammed prayed to Allah to forgive her shortcomings, bless what she left behind, grant her paradise, and give her family , the people of the state and entire nation, the fortitude to bear the loss.

He, therefore, called on the people of the State to come out enmass and attend the funeral prayer of the deceased as a mark of respect for the Balewa family.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jummai passed away on Sunday Oct. 27, 2019, in a Lagos hospital, at the age of 85, after a protracted illness.

She left behind eight children and many grandchildren.

Her burial has been fixed for Monday (today), Oct.28, by 2pm at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

