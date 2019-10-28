Nigeria: AMAA 2019 - Sola Sobowale, 'King of Boys' Win Big (Full List of Winners)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, was crowned Africa's best actress at the 15th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The actress' role as 'Alhaja Eniola Salami' in Kemi Adetiba's blockbuster, King Of Boys, earned her the win.

The producer, Ms. Adetiba, was also rewarded with an award when the film was adjudged the best Nigerian film.

The keenly-contested category, which was endowed by the Nigerian Films and Videos Censors Board, had other big movies like 'The Delivery Boy', 'Lara and the Beats,' 'Makeroom,' 'Gold Statute,' 'Up North,' and 'Knockout Blessing' also in contention.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington also emerged the best actress in a Supporting Role category.

'King of Boys' became the Nigerian film with the highest number of awards at 2019 AMAA.

The film got nine nominations and won three, which are NFVCB Best Nigerian Film, Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role.

It was indeed a night full of wins for stakeholders in the movie industry with non-Nigerian films and actors carting the biggest awards.

With event was hosted by the trio of multi-talented actress Lala Akindoju, comedian Funnybone, and Lorenzo Menakaya.

The guests in attendance no doubt had an unforgettable experience.

The glamourous ceremony, which ended in the early hours of Monday, was held at the Landmark event centre in Lagos.

See the full list of winners below:

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-Born Director Living Abroad

Julius Amedume - Rattlesnakes (WINNER)

Best Diaspora Short Film

Bail (UK) (WINNER)

Best Diaspora Documentary

-My Friend Fela (Brazil) (WINNER)

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

-Hero (Trinidad and Tobago/Canada) (WINNER)

Best Achievement in Production Design

- Redemption (Mozambique) (WINNER)

Best Achievement in Costume Design

-Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda) (WINNER)

Best Achievement in Make-Up

Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda) (WINNER)

Best Achievement in Soundtrack

-Mabata Bata (Mozambique) (WINNER)

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

- Knockout Blessing (Nigeria) (WINNER)

NFVCB Award For Best Nigerian Film

- King of Boys (WINNER)

Best Documentary

-Khartoum Offside (Sudan) (WINNER)

Ousmane Sembene Award For Best Film in an African Language

- Rafiki (Kenya) (WINNER)

Efere Ozako Award For Best Short Film

A Tune of Kora (SENEGAL) (WINNER)

Best Achievement in Sound

. Mabata Bata (Mozambique) (WINNER)

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Sew the Winter to My Skin (S. Africa) (WINNER)

-Best Achievement in Editing

Rafiki (Kenya) (WINNER)

Best Achievement in Screenplay

. Diamond in the Sky (Nigeria)

Best Animation

Choices - Nigeria (WINNER)

Best Young/Promising Actor

- Cynthia Dankwa (Esi) BURIAL OF KOJO (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Jarrid Geduld 9 (Abie) Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Story (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

-Adesua Etomi (Kemi) The King of Boys (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

-Marc Zinga ( Mercy of the Jungle) (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

-Sola Sobowale (Eniola) King of Boys (WINNER)

Best Director-First Feature Film

- Blitz Bazawule - The Burial of Kojo (Ghana) (WINNER)

Best Director

Jahmil X. Qubeka - Sew the Winter to My Skin (S. Africa) (WINNER)

Best Film

-Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda) (WINNER)

