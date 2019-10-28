Liberia: LFA, Petrol Trade Sign LRD13 Million Deal

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has signed a LRD13 million agreement with Petrol Trade Incorporated (PTI) to sponsor its knockout competitions for the 2019/2020 season.

At a formal ceremony Friday, PTI chief coordinating officer Abraham Kaydea praised the LFA for the level of organization it has shown.

Kaydea said PTI's latest partnership with the LFA surpasses its contribution and association with football in Liberia.

"It is an honor for me to represent my company here today at this important signing ceremony. This is a very great milestone for my company, which has identified with Liberian football for a long time but not in this capacity.

Sponsorship agreement today for the LFA knockout cup is the biggest yet for us. When Petrol Trade first started to identify with Liberian football, we saw it as part of our corporate social responsibility", he said.

According to Mr. Kaydea, the corporation realizes that it had been involved in something far bigger, saying "Everybody knows that football is just more than football. Football is a great unifier."

He said in the next six months, teams from all over the country will play against one another, and at the end, one team will win the title but all will be winners. "We have come today as brothers and sisters of the LFA," said Kaydea.

LFA President Mustapha Raji commended PTI for agreeing to contribute to football in the country, and added the contribution will go a long way in rebranding the entity in the petroleum industry.

He called on all football lovers to contribute to the agreement by buying PTI's products. The football house believes this partnership will move ahead for a longer period.

LFA and PTI marketing and communications departments will collaborate in formulating a common marketing strategy for the Petrol Trade Cup, including a specifically-designed board for pre and post-match news conferences.

PTI will provide two branded sets of jerseys with its logo for winner of the Petrol Trade Cup to be worn in the Caf Confederation Cup, LFA Super Cup, President George Weah's Cup and Who Owns The Land tournaments, respectively.

Under the agreement, PTI will pay LRD3 million immediately after the signing ceremony, LRD3 million after 60 days, LRD3 million after 90 days for the third payment and LRD3.5 million as cash awards to the four teams at the closing ceremony (champions and runners-up) in the male and female divisions on 3 May 2020.PTI will also make an additional investment to the LFA, totaling LRD4 million for trophies, medals, promotions and marketing of the Petrol Trade Cup.