Liberia: Rural Women Seek Empowerment

Liberia National Rural Women, an umbrella organization for women in rural parts of the country seeks more support for women's activities, especially rural women who are engaged in agriculture.

Speaking in Bensonville, Montserrado County during programs marking celebration of International Rural Women Day during the weekend, the President of the group, Kabbeh Monger underscored the need to elevate women from mere workshop attendance to empowering their efforts in the agricultural sector.Madam Monger noted that through corroborative efforts of the umbrella organization, women in rural Liberia are making tremendous self initiatives that are helping their households and the Country at large.

She said currently, the Liberia Rural Women has a pilot project of 78 acres farm in Lofa, besides other projects in various parts of Liberia.

She encouraged women at the celebration not to only depend on workshops, but to engage themselves in gainful agriculture activities that will reap future benefits, adding "There will be time that partners will not support us."

Making remarks at the National Rural women Day, the Establishment Coordinator of Angie Brooks International, Cllr. Yvette Chesson Wureh observed that most children of rural women are academically up to the task, but their quests for higher education are often hindered by lack of support.

Against this backdrop, Cllr. Wureh disclosed that the Angie Brooks International is involved with awarding scholarships for further studies to secondary students, who came Divisions I and II in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Montserrado County electoral District #1 Representative Lawrence Morris, who also spoke at the occasion, said central government continues to pay less attention to Agriculture, noting that allocation for the agriculture sector in the national budget is just a drop in the bucket.

He said top officials in the sector are the ones always flying aboard for international conferences, while rural women who are the main players in the sector are left out.The Montserrado lawmaker said the sector would not develop at the moment because Liberia is currently faced with misplaced leadership.

Rep. Morris continued that government has failed to live up to its budgetary obligation of allotting 10 percent of the national budget to Agriculture.The celebration, held under the theme: "Empowering Rural Women to Lead Agriculture for Liberia Sustainable Development" brought together representatives from UN Women Liberia, Action Aid, Angie Brooks International, National Traditional Council, Governor Council and the YMCA, amongst others.