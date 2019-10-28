Liberia: Paye-Layleh Wants NSA Boss Investigated

Mr. Jonathan Paye-Layleh, the BBC local correspondent here has accused National Security Agency's deputy director Sam Sanyon and a local radio station, Freedom FM, purported to be owned by him (Sanyon) of launching a smear campaign against his person. He is now asking President George Weah to investigate the matter.

In a communication to the president, Journalist Paye-Layleh complained that without any regard for his personal safety and reputation, Freedom FM conducted more than two hours of discussion on him on October 23rd, inciting and soliciting hate messages from their community of listeners against him.

The station, he says, continued the attach the following day even after the letter had been submitted to the office of the president.

He wonderes why, knowing it was going to have him as a subject of discussion, the station did not invite him to be in studio to respond to whatever issues people may have about his work as a journalist.

Mr. Paye-Layleh told President Weah that he had taken his complaint to him directly because the person who owns and operates Freedom FM is a very key national security official and a presidential appointee who is answerable only to the president, his employer.

The journalist asked the Liberian leader to take the matter seriously because the deputy NSA director and his media entity, by their action, have insultedhis professional standing and hard-earned character and further exposed his life to danger in a very fragile environment.

Mr. Paye-Layleh, in a release, disclosed that he has forwarded copies of his letter to the media and diplomaticcommunities to be aware of the content so that it is not corrupted or misinterpreted along the way. He promised to remain peaceful and law-abiding as he looks forward to the intervention of the office of President George Manneh Weah.