Liberia: Persons With Disabilities Commit to Building Synergies With Partners

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have committed to building synergies with partners to increase advocacy and awareness on the roll out of the Land Rights Act (LRA) and the National Action Plan for the Inclusion of PWDs.

The commitment was contained in a draft resolution developed at the end of a two-day sensitization on the Land Rights Act (LRA) and the National Action Plan for the Inclusion of PWDs.

The exercise, held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County 22-23 October 2019, brought together approximately two hundred (200) persons comprising stakeholders from the LLA, NCD, National Union of Organizations of the Disabled (NUOD) and others from the three counties - Margibi, Rivercess and Grand Bassa.It was jointly organized by the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) and the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) and funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In the resolution, Persons with Disabilities called for among other things; Decentralized training opportunities; loan scheme to improve their livelihoods; Increased budgetary support to education and health care delivery services; Increased advocacy on the NAP and the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities and set up a joint implementation team to ensure that the provisions are accomplished.

They are also advocating for establishment of a Desk Office at the Land Authority, LLA specialized programs for women with disabilities and educational opportunities for their children among others.

The Executive Director of the National Commission on Disability, Ricardia Dennis says responsibility is placed on Government and society to ensure that the political, legal, social and physical environments to support the inclusion and participation of PWDs in decision making processes.

Ms. Dennis stressed the need for increased advocacy and active collaboration across designated government Ministries, Agencies and Commissions for delivering actions and ensuring that mainstreaming services ae accessible to PWDs.UNDP Program Associate Boye Johnson, urged PWDs not to relent in pushing for recognition and inclusion and removal of barriers that hinder their livelihood and progress.