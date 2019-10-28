Liberia: Persons With Disabilities Commit to Building Synergies With Partners

28 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have committed to building synergies with partners to increase advocacy and awareness on the roll out of the Land Rights Act (LRA) and the National Action Plan for the Inclusion of PWDs.

The commitment was contained in a draft resolution developed at the end of a two-day sensitization on the Land Rights Act (LRA) and the National Action Plan for the Inclusion of PWDs.

The exercise, held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County 22-23 October 2019, brought together approximately two hundred (200) persons comprising stakeholders from the LLA, NCD, National Union of Organizations of the Disabled (NUOD) and others from the three counties - Margibi, Rivercess and Grand Bassa.It was jointly organized by the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) and the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) and funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In the resolution, Persons with Disabilities called for among other things; Decentralized training opportunities; loan scheme to improve their livelihoods; Increased budgetary support to education and health care delivery services; Increased advocacy on the NAP and the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities and set up a joint implementation team to ensure that the provisions are accomplished.

They are also advocating for establishment of a Desk Office at the Land Authority, LLA specialized programs for women with disabilities and educational opportunities for their children among others.

The Executive Director of the National Commission on Disability, Ricardia Dennis says responsibility is placed on Government and society to ensure that the political, legal, social and physical environments to support the inclusion and participation of PWDs in decision making processes.

Ms. Dennis stressed the need for increased advocacy and active collaboration across designated government Ministries, Agencies and Commissions for delivering actions and ensuring that mainstreaming services ae accessible to PWDs.UNDP Program Associate Boye Johnson, urged PWDs not to relent in pushing for recognition and inclusion and removal of barriers that hinder their livelihood and progress.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.