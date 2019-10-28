Nigeria: Buhari to Embark On 15 Days Private Visit to London - Presidency

Photo: Benedikt von Loebell/World Economic Forum
President Muhammadu Buhari.
28 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on a 15-day private visit to London, the United Kingdom from Saudi Arabia, the Presidency said on Monday.

The President is expected to leave Nigeria later on Monday for an official trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he will attend the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja, said the President on the sideline of the event, would hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

The statement read: "On Wednesday, 30th October 2019, the President will participate in the High-Level Event titled: "What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?" with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville, and Burkina Faso.

"At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday 2nd November 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November 2019."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Globetrotting Buhari Off to Saudi Arabia This Time
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.