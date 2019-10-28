Nigeria: Borno State Govt Sets Up Waste Recycling Plant

28 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

The Borno Government has procured a plastic waste recycling plant to enhance waste management and environmental sanitation in the state.

Mr. Kabir Wanori, the Commissioner for Environment, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri. Wanori said that the plant was established in Maiduguri to facilitate evacuation and recycling of waste generated in the metropolis.

"We need to look into the issue of indiscriminate disposal of waste in Borno, it is absolutely necessary to sit down and articulate well with a view to putting in place an effective wastes management programme.

"We manage wastes by collecting and disposing them at appropriate locations and recycled solid and plastic wastes. "The government has procured a plastic waste recycling plant and all the equipment are on the ground, the issue of indiscriminate dumping of wastes would soon be over," he said.

Wanori said that the government had concluded plans to designate additional collection centres to address lack of approved wastes dumping sites in Maiduguri and other major towns. He said that the government would also re-introduce monthly environmental sanitation with effective from November.

According to him, the ministry has embarked on sensitization to create awareness on the need for the people to keep their environment clean and promote healthy environmental habits.

The commissioner called on the people to desist from the dumping of waste on waterways to protect the environment and control flood.

