Namibia: Date Set for Rape Trial of Ex-Magistrate

Another attempt to start the trial of a former magistrate charged with counts of rape and kidnapping is due to be made in the Windhoek High Court in April next year.

The new starting date for the trial of ex-magistrate Jaco Kennedy and a co-accused, Raymond Cloete, was set when the two charged men made their latest appearance in the High Court on Thursday last week.

Their trial is scheduled to begin on 14 April 2020 and run until 30 April - unless it is thrown off course, as it has on several occasions previously.

Kennedy (33) and Cloete (33), who is a cousin of Kennedy, were first arrested and charged with rape on 3 January 2015, after they had been found at the scene where they had allegedly attacked a woman between Windhoek Central Hospital and Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

The woman was allegedly attacked and raped after Kennedy and Cloete had offered to give her transport from Otjomuise to the Windhoek city centre.

Kennedy is charged with three counts of rape and charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice in connection with that incident, while Cloete is charged with two counts of rape and a count of kidnapping.

The two men spent about a month in custody before being granted bail of N$3 000 each.

Kennedy was again arrested on similar charges a year later, after he allegedly picked up a woman waiting for a taxi to take her to her workplace on the morning of 31 December 2015 and drove with her to a spot where he allegedly raped her. He has remained in custody since his second arrest at the end of January 2016.

The trial was scheduled to start in May this year, but did not commence after Kennedy's defence lawyer, Boris Isaacks, applied to have the matter halted until other legal proceedings launched by Kennedy have been concluded.

In the case that Kennedy wanted to have heard and decided first, he is asking the High Court to give clarity on a number of questions around the prosecutor general's duties with regard to making decisions about the prosecution of people accused of having committed crimes.

Acting judge Kobus Miller dismissed Kennedy's bid to have his criminal trial put on hold in a ruling delivered in July.

Kennedy also has an application to be granted bail pending in the High Court. His bail hearing is at this stage scheduled to continue on 11 November.

