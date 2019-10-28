Liberia: Protests 'Hampering' Investor Confidence in Liberia

-Acting NaFAA Boss

The Acting Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, Mr. Augustine Manoballah, has alarmed that the growth and development of the Liberian economy is being hampered by the continuous and regular protests carried out by some Liberians.

He said despite efforts by the Weah-led administration to strengthen the already broken economy and ensure the influx of investors into all sectors of the Country, there are some Liberians who are bent on instigating protests that are driving away potential investors.

According to him, the Liberian fisheries sector attracted several investors who expressed interest in the sector but they later had a change of plan when they read and saw videos of demonstrations on the social media.

Manoballah said the current administration of NaFAA, headed by Mrs. Emma Metieh Glassco, is in consultations with potential investors from across Europe, America, Asia and other parts of the world to invest in Aquaculture or fish farming, fish processing facilities, fishing ports among others.

Those areas of investments in the fisheries sector, he noted, have the potential to create hundreds of jobs, but this can only be possible if reports of protests are drastically reduced.

Mr. Manoballah challenged Liberians to see reasons to desist from protest in order to give Liberia a positive image locally and internationally so as to encourage more investors into the country.

Speaking over the weekend on a local radio talk show, Manoballah said Liberia has the potential to attract investors to help transform the local economy but "no investor would like to invest in a country where there are regular protests or demonstrations being caused by some group of citizens."

He explained that the Liberian fisheries sector has huge potential for investment but, in the absence of peace and stability, no one would like to do business in the fisheries sector.