Nigeria: Wife of Nigeria's Ex-PM, Jummai Dies in Lagos

28 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, the last surviving wife of the late Nigerian Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, is dead

A granddaughter to the late PM, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, confirmed the death of Hajiya Jummai on Sunday night.

She said the late PM's wife, aged 85, died at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday in Lagos, following cardiac arrest.

She left behind eight children and many grandchildren

According to her, the deceased had returned from a two weeks medical trip to India but decided to while away time in Lagos with her daughter when she died.

She said the deceased remains would be taken to Bauchi later on Monday for burial (NAN)

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.