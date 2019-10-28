Nigeria: Wife of Nigeria's Ex-PM, Jummai Dies in Lagos

Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, the last surviving wife of the late Nigerian Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, is dead

A granddaughter to the late PM, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, confirmed the death of Hajiya Jummai on Sunday night.

She said the late PM's wife, aged 85, died at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday in Lagos, following cardiac arrest.

She left behind eight children and many grandchildren

According to her, the deceased had returned from a two weeks medical trip to India but decided to while away time in Lagos with her daughter when she died.

She said the deceased remains would be taken to Bauchi later on Monday for burial (NAN)

Vanguard