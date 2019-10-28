Ghana: Chisora 'Chops' Down Price

Derek Chisora battered his way back to the fringe of world heavyweight title contention with a relentless brutalising of Davd Price.

'War' now by nickname instead of Del Boy, Chisora came out with all guns blazing.

The salvo lasted for three rounds and two minutes, long enough to sink Price to his unfulfilled career knees. Albeit not the single massive blow which has been his undergoing at key moments earlier in his career.

Chisora, befitting his new pseudonym, went on the attack from the start, clearly winning the first even though he charged into three or four meaty punches from Price late in the round.-Skysport