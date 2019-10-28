Ghana: Unresolved Avoke's Case Is Clear Injustice-Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings is asking government to ensure justice is served in the wake of the dismissal of Professor Mawutor Avoke, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba.

He urged the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah and other stakeholders including the Minster of Education, the Chief of Staff, Chairman of the Council of State as well as the Member of Parliament for Efutu, where the university is located to work to resolve the matter.

This was after the Office of Former President Rawlings was petitioned by Prof. Avoke after his suspension from the university by the previous council of the university over claims of procurement breaches and abuse of office which allegations he denied.

A statement signed by former President Rawlings and copied the Ghanaian Times said there was a clear case of injustice and the continued non-resolution of the matter is "justice denied and untenable."

Prof. Avoke was suspended in July 2017 and later dismissed in August 2018, few months to the end of his tenure as the Vice Chancellor of the public university over procurement issues.

His dismissal became a subject of legal tussle at the High Court and the Supreme Court.

It is recalled that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) carried investigations into the matter and concluded that the former Vice Chancellor did not abuse his office nor breach procurement laws.

President Rawlings said Prof. Avoke and his colleagues are still out of work as they were dismissed from the university by the previous council of the university pending investigations.

"Unfortunately, during the pendency of the investigations, the affected persons were dismissed from the university by the previous Council of the University. That action has created a complex situation, leaving the exonerated Prof. Avoke and his colleagues still out of work," former President Rawlings bemoaned.

Following the outcome of EOCO's investigations and subsequent court rulings in his favour, Prof. Avoke attempted to take back office but he was restrained from doing so by security personnel. He has since written to the Minister of Education demanding his reinstatement.

"As per the Professor's request I will be grateful if you can look into the merits of the latest developments and take the necessary steps in consultation with the relevant stakeholders that will be satisfactory, justifiable and equitable in the eye of the law," he noted.