Ghana: Central, South Tongu Give Account of Stewardship

Adidome — The Central Tongu District Assembly in the Volta Region has undertaken some developmental projects in the area to improve upon the living conditions of the citizens.

They comprise classroom blocks, lorry station sheds, Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, market sheds, reshaping of roads and water closet facilities.

Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, District Chief Executive (DCE) said this is an address at the Assembly's maiden Meet the Press series to explain government policies and programmes.

According to him, most of the physical projects of the Assembly were funded through the Internally Generated Fund.

The DCE said the One District One Factory (1D1F) policy had taken off with an investor establishing a company known as Green House Vegetables, producing vegetables, and has employed about 65 youth.

He further added that farmer registration under the Planting for Food and Jobs stood at 14,215 whilst 5,316 females and 8,658 males had been given subsidised farm inputs.

On the Free Senior High School policy, he said the district had seen increase in enrolment in the schools, saying "this has brought relief to parents and guardians."

Mr Zonyrah expressed concern about the rise in teenage pregnancy in the district, and said new bye-laws had been introduced by the Assembly to curb the situation.

In a related development, Mr Louis Emmanuel Agamah, DCE for South Tongu, gave his stewardship on the policies and programmes of the Assembly.

He said on the whole, the district had worked hard to become well known for its strategic location on the Lower Volta River and famous in hospitality businesses.

He called for cooperation between the Assembly and the citizens to ensure success and more developments in the district.