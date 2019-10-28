Ghana: House, 3 Shops Crushed By Articulated Truck At Essamang

28 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye, Essamang

A house and three shops were wrecked when an articulated haulage truck crashed into them at Essamang on the Tarkwa-Agona Nkwanta highway in the Western Region, last Monday.

According to an eyewitness, the truck with registration number FZB 120-09, attempted to swerve an oncoming saloon car from the Agona-Nkwanta direction of the Tarkwa highway just as it approached a ramp at Essamang on last Monday night.

To avoid a head-on collision with another heavy truck, it veered off its course and crashed into the shops and the five-bed room house with no occupants at the time; fortunately, the occupants of the shops, escaped unhurt.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the scene last Thursday, the articulated truck had not been towed away.

"We are still waiting for the truck to be recovered and towed from the road," the eyewitness told the Ghanaian Times.

The Nsuaem Police said it had begun investigations into the accident.

Meanwhile, residents have lamented over the poor quality and deteriorating nature of the Tarkwa highway and called on the government to fix it to save lives and property.

