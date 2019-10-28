Ghana: 2,000 Illegal Structures Built Under High Tension Lines in Adentan

There are more than 2,000 illegal structures under high tension lines posing threat to human lives in the Adentan Municipality, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Adentan, Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, has said.

According to him, the unauthorised structures were occasionally used as hideouts by criminals to attack residents.

Mr Adumuah said this at the Meet the Press Series for Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) last Friday in Accra.

The event, initiated by the Ministry of Information sought to give all assemblies the opportunity to account for their stewardship to the people.

He stated that, the Municipal Security Council was making anxious efforts to relocate such persons and eradicate structures in waterways which caused traffic whenever it rained.

"I wish to assure you that the assembly would not relent in its efforts to ensure that residents are safe at all times," Mr Adumuah.

Highlighting some achievements of the municipality, he indicated that, the economy of the municipality was expected to be boosted considering the various businesses that were projected to come into existence along the mushroom value chain.

"So far, over 5,500 people have been trained to produce mushroom along the value chain, 48 farmers including 12 people with disabilities have been given direct support totalling GH₵92,000 without interest," Mr Adumuah noted.

In relation to sanitation, he mentioned that, the municipality under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) project had constructed more than 1,800 household toilets to help end open defecation in the municipality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition, Mr Adumuah said the household toilet team had registered over 600 households to be considered for construction in due course.

He said, out of the 4,378 access roads identified within the municipality, the assembly had named 3,064 streets, adding that, "about 2,100 street poles have been installed across the municipality."

"Over 55,110 parcels have been identified and digitised. We have so far numbered all properties within the municipality with about 4,500 of such properties tagged with harmonised property number and digital address," Mr Adumuah said.

He mentioned the construction of an 18-unit classroom, construction of first floor-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at the Adentan Community school and the construction and completion of second floor three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Ashiyie as projects in regards to education.

Mr Adumuah expressed the assembly's commitment to continue to roll out infrastructural and human-centred development programmes to improve upon the living standards of residents.

He appealed to citizens to vote 'yes' in the upcoming referendum to chart a new path for the country.