Ghana: 30 North Dayi JHS Teachers Educated On New Teaching Strategies

Anfoega — Thirty selected Junior High School (JHS) teachers and headteachers in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region have benefited from a three-day workshop hosted by the District Education Directorate in collaboration with Radio Dayi, a local community radio station and INDIE Education Initiative, a US-based NGO.

The workshop aimed to equip the participants with hands-on, learner-centred teaching strategies for improving the performance of their students in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examinations in the following essential subjects: English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science and Information Communication Technology (ICT) so that more students can benefit from government's Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

In an address, the North Dayi District Director of Education, Madam Benedicta Ablah Akatse, expressed profound gratitude to Dayi FM and INDIE Education Initiative for their efforts in improving the lot of the children in the district.

She called on the participants to make good use of the rare opportunity to "add new knowledge and skills to their toolbox and support the planned intervention for the students with their hearts."

The President of INDIE Education Initiative, Mr Prince Paa-Kwesi Heto, commended the teachers for embracing the programme adding it would help them to transform the fortunes of their students for the better.

Dr Takako Mino, an INDIE volunteer and a lecturer at Ashesi University and Dr Hubert Koffi Azoda, a lecturer at the University of Ghana, facilitated the workshop and introduced participants to general learner-centred strategies, reading and writing across the curriculum and formative assessments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a follow up to the workshop, 300 (JHS 2) students from 13 selected schools in the district were made to write a mock Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) after which their results were analysed by the participants to see areas of competence, partial competence, and no competence.

The participants then developed curricula to address the challenges of the students and implemented these interventions over a period of three weeks.

The participants appealed to the organisers to extend the workshop to cover more JHS subjects and teachers in the districts.

The students were grateful for the intervention because it helped them to understand the topics better and urged the beneficiary teachers to adopt the new methods of teaching in all subjects.

The Country Director of INDIE Education Initiative, Wyse Sunu, expressed appreciation to Madam Akatse and her staff for supporting the programme.

He urged the participants to use their new skills to better the lot of their students and nurture them to become responsible citizens.