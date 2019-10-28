Ghana: Nsawam District Police Command Holds WASSA

Nsawam — Police personnel of the Nsawam District Police Command have been commended for their contribution in reducing crimes in the area.

The Aburi Atweasin Kyidomhene, Nana Opare Kwafo I said despite the challenge they faced in the discharge of their duties, the personnels' commitment in protecting lives and property was remarkable which needed commendation.

He said this at the 2018 West African Security Services Association (WASSA) of the Nsawam District Police Command at Nsawam in the Eastern Region last Friday to take stock of their activities.

It brought together traditional rulers and sister security agencies such as the Ghana National Fire Service, Prisons Service and the National Security who were entertained with soothing music.

Nana Kwafo I said the work of the police was dangerous and appealed to the public to support them discharge their work effectively.

He assured the Command of his support to assist them get logistics to help achieve their goals.

The Nsawam District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Marian Osei Adu Owusu said, to maintain the continuous reduction of crime in the area, the Command had improved on its day and night patrols.

"We have also embarked on periodic swoops on drug peddlers and criminals in their hideout to reduce their activities," she added.

She expressed worry over chieftaincy disputes in some part of the communities and called on the parties to use lawful means to seek redress.

The Commander said the police would continue to work with sister security agencies to curb crime within its jurisdiction.

Supt Owusu appealed to corporate organisations and philanthropists to support the command to realise its objectives.

She said the police over the years had performed their duties even at the peril of their lives.

The Kyebi Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Emmanuel Twumasi Ankrah, in his remark, advised the personnel to be disciplined in all their activities.

He urged them to be proactive and bring out new strategies to prevent crime in the area.

ACP Ankrah assured the Command of the Division's continuous support to enable them to achieve its mandate of protecting lives and property.

As part of the occassion, Nana Kwafo I donated a cheque for GH₵2,000 and pledged to fuel the Command's vehicles for one year.