Ghana: Minority, SWAG Salute New FA Pres

28 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minority in Parliament has congratulated Mr. Kurt Okraku the newly elected president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

A statement signed by Mr. Kobby Mensah Woyome, Ranking Member, Committee for Youth and Sports said "today is a special day in the history of Ghana football. After months of internal clean-up under the supervision of a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee, football people have spoken".

It said at an Extraordinary Congress on Friday held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, football people have spoken emphatically, and elected Mr.Kurt E.S Okraku as the new President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after three rounds of voting.

"We, the Members of the Minority in Parliament, extend our heartfelt congratulations and message of goodwill to Mr. Okraku."

"It is our hope that this election brings to an end to any internal wrangling and marks the rebirth of a united football family under one great leadership with Ghana Football being the ultimate beneficiary," it added.

"We are looking forward to working cordially with him, support Kurt, guiding him and ensuring that Ghana Football moves beyond its current predicaments".

The SportsWriters Association of Ghana, (SWAG) has also congratulated the newly elected Ghana FA President, Kurt Okraku.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the association, Charles Osei Asibey, said SWAG was delighted about the election of Okraku, to lead the FA.

"You must be highly content with this as you have undoubtedly worked very hard to achieve this position. Your commitment and dedication has helped you attain the presidency of the GFA."

"All your hard work has paid off and SWAG sincerely hopes you fulfill all your promises and shine brightly to give a future to Ghana Football," the statement said.

"SWAG salutes you on your victory with immense joy because you are a proud member of our cherished association. We will in the coming days engage you on the promotion and development of the game."

