Ghana: Let's Sustain Peace, Unity in Dagbon - Dr Chambas

Tamale — Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) has challenged well-meaning Ghanaians, especially, the people of the north to team up to sustain peace and unity in the Dagbon kingdom.

He stated that for peace and unity in the Dagbon to remain absolute, it was prudent for all to help sustain the current peace and unity being enjoyed in the area.

"Now that we have peace in Dagbon, it is important that we turn our attention to sustaining the peace and deepening reconciliation that led to resolution of the conflict so that the peace becomes durable," Dr Chambas stated.

He threw this challenge when he addressed the inaugural Dagbon Public Lecture to mark the first anniversary of the installation of Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari on Saturday in Tamale.

The lecture which was organised by Yaa-Naa Abukari was on the theme "A new Dagbon; Peace and unity for development."

It attracted chiefs, academia, politicians, civil servants, non- governmental organisations and people from far and near.

Dr Chambas asked all to put the past behind them and see how they could contribute to the development of the area.

"It is now time to embrace the truth that we are the same people, and that out of many we are one, that no section will succeed without the other; that either we swim together or we drown together," he stated.

Dr Chambas, therefore, entreated all in the north to resolve to dialogue anytime there was disagreement or misunderstanding.

"So we need all of us to pull together, I propose dialogue to be the best way to achieve the sustainable cohesion and unity of our people," he proposed.

He admonished all on the need to always respect authority and customs by allowing the law to take its course.

Dr Chambas indicated that the protracted conflict in Dagbon had affected the development of the entire north and it was time to open new ways to attract investors to help grow the economy of the area.

"We need to create a new openness and opportunity for a common vision, based on the conviction that no matter how low one had fallen, it is always possible to rise and soar," he maintained.

Dr Chambas therefore stressed on the need for discussion on how to attract economic opportunities to Dagbon in particular and the whole of the north.

He pledged that the UN agencies would continue to support to overcome some of the challenges confronting the people of the area.

Prof. Rev. Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of the National Peace Council stated that absolute peace was needed for transformation of the area.

He, therefore, entreated all to embrace the peace and unity in order to propel economic growth of the area.

Rev. Asante commended the Yaa-Naa for mature manner he had dealt with some of the outstanding traditional issues so far.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, on his commended all stakeholders who had contributed in diverse ways in resolving the intractable Dagbon conflicts.