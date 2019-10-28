Namibia: Baby With Hydrocephalus Needs Urgent Surgery

Cheryl Popas had no idea the baby she was carrying will be diagnosed with hydrocephalus shortly after birth.

Hydrocephalus is a condition in newborn babies in which fluids build up in the brain, causing the head to swell.

Popas (32) told The Namibian on Saturday from her home in Windhoek's Goreangab area that she needs financial help to take her son to a specialist. She is booked to see a neurologist today, and the consultation fee is around N$4 000. She is not sure how much the whole operation would cost her.

She said she knew something was wrong when the doctors took her baby away without giving it to her at birth.

She gave birth to Divine !Ameb on 28 September this year at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital in Windhoek.

Popas said she could not stop crying when the nurses brought the baby two hours later, and she saw that her beautiful son's head was swollen.

Popas' home, located on a hill, rises above a sea of silver corrugated zinc shacks.

Her living room walls are covered with A4 sheets of paper with Bible verses cited and prayers for her baby.

"My husband and I were shocked and did not understand what is wrong with the baby, until the doctor came to me the next day and told me that my son has water on the brain. He said it comes from an obstruction with pregnancy, or haemorrhage.

"I feel like if they had done a sonar, they would have seen that something was wrong with him, and then maybe help him earlier," added Popas.

The mother of two other children said a neurologist came to see her baby, and a computed tomography (CT) scan was done to determine where the water was accumulating.

She was discharged on 3 October after the doctor told her that an operation was booked for 1 December.

"I was shocked and in pain, but I had to be strong for my two other sons and my husband. We were asking each other if it was something we had done," Popas wondered.

After their discharge, her baby also developed jaundice the day afterwards, but there was no treatment for that.

"The normal baby's head is supposed to be around 36 centimetres, but my baby's was 44 centimetres, and now it is 53 centimetres. It is growing fast every day, and he is so fragile. I had to make a little mattress that I use to hold him and keep him from hurting," she explained.

She said he would clench his fists and roll his eyes if he is experiencing a lot of pain.

"He cannot cry for a long time because it puts pressure on his brain, and that hurts him more. So, when he gives a little squeal, I know I need to turn him or feed him, or it is maybe a sign that his nappy is wet. That is how we communicate," said the 32-year-old.

She continued that her two other sons do not understand what is wrong with their brother, and want to play with him or hold him, but she cannot allow them to do that.

"I am in pain and I have no appetite, but I try to force myself to eat. I cannot break down and cry because then it hurts my husband and my children. I have to be strong for them. This is why I am looking for anyone to help my baby to be seen by a specialist," said an emotional Popas.

Popas' mother in-law, Dorkas !Ames (63), said she came a week ago when she was told about the baby's condition.

She had not seen a baby with her grandchild's condition before, she added.

Sister-in-law Elizabeth !Ames said Popas is strong, and has been trying hard to remain that way, but "if our roles were reversed, I would not be able to take hers".

Anyone who wishes to assist the family can call Popas at 081 3872274 or her husband at 0816251107.